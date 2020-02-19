Black History Event: "The story of John Henry"

Join us at the Caldwell-Lake George Library as we celebrate Black History Month with a pictorial presentation and lecture by local photographer Cliff Oliver, detailing "The story of John Henry". John Henry was a steel driving man, having learned his trade as a slave on the Virginia Railroad. At the end of the Civil War,, John Henry settled in Whitehall, NY, where he opened a blacksmith shop and married into the most prestigious black family north of New York City. His wife Emma, kept one of the only two known, intact Black Victorian Photo Albums. Beginning February 10th, those photos will be displayed at the library. A lecture by Mr. Oliver, chronicling John Henry's life will be held at 4:30 on February 19th. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.