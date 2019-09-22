Black is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother's Time, My Mother's Time, and Mine

Rokeby Museum is pleased to host Dr. Emily Bernard, author of the acclaimed Black is the Body. Dr. Bernard will share experiences and insights from her deeply personal and interconnected essays exploring the nuances and paradoxes of her identity — as a woman who grew up black in the south and who married a white man from the north, as a black professor teaching mostly white students in Vermont about race, as a mother who adopted two babies from Ethiopia.

Free to members, included in the price of admission, or $5 program only. Funded by a grant from the Vermont Humanities Council.