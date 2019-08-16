Blanket Basket with Barbara Boughton. #1450-0816.

Adirondack Folk School Blanket Basket

This large basket uses wide stakes and weavers for strength and durability, yet the base lifts slightly in the classic "Cathead" shape. The basket is woven with reed, and students may incorporate strips of various hardwood veneers of their choosing. Generously sized and perfect for storing throws, pillows, towels etc., the basket is finished with a hand-carved oak handle.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $35.