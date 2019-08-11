Blast from the Past: Historic Clock & Watches Afternoon

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491

Green Mountain Timekeepers Society members are in residence on the Chimney Point porch to keep time and talk with you about the history of your clocks and watches and how they can be repaired. Bring your old clocks and watches or photographs and learn more about your timepieces.

Info

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491
Community Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
802-759-2412
