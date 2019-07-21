Blast from the Past: How to Weed Your Attic

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491

Archivists Elizabeth H. Dow and Lucinda P. Cockrell are experts in residence on the Chimney Point porch to advise you how to weed your attic. They will share their insights, and then are available to give you advice. Bring your questions or items you have questions about. Copies of their new book, How to Weed Your Attic: Getting Rid of Junk without Destroying History, will be available for purchase.

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491 View Map
