Blessing of Pets and Animals

Google Calendar - Blessing of Pets and Animals - 2019-10-06 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blessing of Pets and Animals - 2019-10-06 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blessing of Pets and Animals - 2019-10-06 13:00:00 iCalendar - Blessing of Pets and Animals - 2019-10-06 13:00:00

Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church 19 Church Street, Port Henry, New York 12974

There will be a Blessing of Pets and animals on the front lawn of the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church on the day we honor St. Francis. The date is Sunday, October 6 and the event starts at 1 PM. This will be sponsored by the three church youth group and animal therapy program. Quarters are being collected for a school in the Bahama's that was wiped out by the hurricane. Dogs must be on a leash and all animals must be current on their rabies vaccination.

Info

Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church 19 Church Street, Port Henry, New York 12974 View Map
Community Events, Kid Friendly Events, Religious Events
518-593-5079
Google Calendar - Blessing of Pets and Animals - 2019-10-06 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blessing of Pets and Animals - 2019-10-06 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blessing of Pets and Animals - 2019-10-06 13:00:00 iCalendar - Blessing of Pets and Animals - 2019-10-06 13:00:00