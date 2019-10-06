Photo by Rev. Dr. K.N. Parker Kiki a miniature donkey visiting folks in a care facility.

There will be a Blessing of Pets and animals on the front lawn of the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church on the day we honor St. Francis. The date is Sunday, October 6 and the event starts at 1 PM. This will be sponsored by the three church youth group and animal therapy program. Quarters are being collected for a school in the Bahama's that was wiped out by the hurricane. Dogs must be on a leash and all animals must be current on their rabies vaccination.