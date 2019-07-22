The Blind Owl to perform in Athol

× Expand Photo credit The Blind Owl Band The Blind Owl Band brings its distinctive sound and style to Athol on 7/22/2019.

On July 22nd, The Blind Owl makes its first appearance at Thurman’s Monday Night Free Concerts at Veterans’ Memorial Field, in Athol.

Hailing from Saranac Lake, NY, in the heart of the Adirondack mountains, The Blind Owl Band has been creating what they call Freight Train String Music since 2010. And a freight train it truly is. Although the quartet’s sound is rooted in traditional stringed instruments (guitar, basses, banjo and mandolin), their music surges forward with the strength and power of a hundred-ton diesel locomotive. Songs barrel down the tracks with momentum and intensity normally found in much heavier, heavily amplified music. ‘Although we look like a bluegrass band we are not,” explains co-founder Eric Munley (mandolin, vocals). ‘Collectively, we’re a musical representation of the sounds floating around in our heads. We use the instruments of our ancestors, but play music of our time; we’re influenced much more by all that has happened in the musical world over the past three decades than by what was created in the first three-quarters of the 20th Century.’

“They’ve played on almost every festival east of the Mississippi and shared the stage with countless artists across all genres of the musical spectrum. This freight train has no one conductor but four shovel boys pushing the limits of their engine night after night, so climb aboard and get ready for a one-of-a-kind ride.”

The band is comprised of Eric Munley (mandolin), Arthur Buezo (guitar, vocals), Christian Cardiello (bass), and James Ford (banjo, vocals). See more at www.TheBlindOwlBand.com.

Thurman Concerts in the Park are held under cover at Veterans’ Memorial Field, a handicapped-accessible facility, 7 - 9 p.m., free, rain/shine unless pounding deluge or dangerous lightning. Bring chair (or use our benches) and consider layered clothing for unpredictable evening temperatures. Nonprofit food concession on site. Organized by Thurman Community Association courtesy of the town of Thurman using Warren County occupancy taxes. 518-623-9305. www.VisitThurman.com