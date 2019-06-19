Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive

Give a pint, get a pint!

Schedule an appointment to donate blood with Stewart's Shops! Wednesday, June 19th from 12-5 p.m. at Elderwood of Uihlein at Lake Placid, Kate Smith Auditorium, 185 Military Road, Lake Placid.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: ELDERWOODLPNY. All donors this June receive a voucher for a pint of Stewart's ice cream or gelato. For more info and Stewart's locations, visit www.stewartsshops.com