Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive

Elderwood of Uihlein at Lake Placid 185 Old Military Road, Lake Placid, New York 12946

Schedule an appointment to donate blood with Stewart's Shops! Wednesday, June 19th from 12-5 p.m. at Elderwood of Uihlein at Lake Placid, Kate Smith Auditorium, 185 Military Road, Lake Placid.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: ELDERWOODLPNY. All donors this June receive a voucher for a pint of Stewart's ice cream or gelato. For more info and Stewart's locations, visit www.stewartsshops.com

