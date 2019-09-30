The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital invites members of the community to donate blood at its September 30 Blood Drive. The hospital will host the drive from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in partnership with the Adirondack Regional Blood Center.

“We were excited to see so many first-time blood donors at our last blood drive in Elizabethtown,” said Nancy Roberts, Adirondack Regional Blood Center nurse. Roberts said more than ten people donated blood for the first time last July at a UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital blood drive, and she encourages first-time and repeat donors who are in good general health to do so now.

Donations of all blood types are needed and will go to area hospitals. Blood donations are used in the chemotherapy and infusion department and inpatient unit at the UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Melissa Stoddard, a staff member at the hospital and recent first-time donor said, “I was nervous to donate blood. But the staff of the Adirondack Regional Blood Center made me feel comfortable and reminded me that my donation could help save lives.”

The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a nonprofit coordinated by the UVM Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, supplies blood to hospitals throughout the region.