Blowing Smoke on the Rise of Vaping

E-cigarettes are now the most commonly used tobacco product among teens and many adults have turned to vaping as a replacement for traditional cigarettes. Most e-cigarettes deliver some nicotine and while the long term health benefits of e-cigarettes are still being studied, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that they are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults. Dana Bushey Isabella will discuss e-cigarettes, vaping and recent health scares many believe to be related to the unregulated products used in vaping.

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL

Register online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHLecture or call the Marketing & Communications Department at (518) 562-7320.