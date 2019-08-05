The Bluebillies at Free Concert in the Park

Photo provided by The Bluebillies The Bluebillies will be center stage at Thurman Free Concerts in the Park on August 5.

The Bluebillies take the stage at Veterans' Memorial Field on August fifth for an evening of fun and fine music. The Bluebillies don't just sing country songs, they embody them, performing their unique blend of country, bluegrass and folk music with traditional style, sound and spirit, entertaining audiences everywhere as they travel on their mission to help revive and preserve the rich heritage of this great and uniquely American art form.

In recent years The Bluebillies have shared the stage with the legendary Smokey Greene, Leroy Troy and The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, IBMA nominees The Spinney Brothers, Marv Ashby & High Octane, The Corey Zink Band, and many other fine country, bluegrass and Americana artists. The Bluebillies host their own gospel music jam each month at Little Theater on the Farm in Fort Edward, NY,

The band is comprised of Mel “Melba Deen” Guarino (an award winning singer/songwriter), Mark Guarino (formerly playing with Buck Libido, and opening for such bands as New Riders of the Purple Sage), and John Kribs (formerly of the Racquette River Rounders and Johnny and the Triumphs and the McKrells). John's son Orion, mandolin virtuoso, often performs with the Bluebillies.

Thurman Concerts in the Park are held under cover at Veterans’ Memorial Field, a handicapped-accessible facility, 7 - 9 p.m., free, rain/shine unless pounding deluge or dangerous lightning. Bring chair (or use our benches) and consider layered clothing for unpredictable evening temperatures. Nonprofit food concession on site. Organized by Thurman Community Association courtesy of the town of Thurman using Warren County occupancy taxes. 518-623-9305. www.VisitThurman.com