In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day the Master Gardener Volunteers of Essex County will be holding a Bluebird Workshop on April 25th, 10am at Noblewood Park in Willsboro. The workshop will be led by Kathy Linker, a Master Gardener Volunteer and North Country Area Bluebird Coordinator for the NYS Bluebird Society. You will learn about Bluebird natural history and how to monitor your nesting birds.

The presentation is free but for a $15 donation you can build your own nest box to take home. The New York State Bluebird Society will supply the kits and tools needed. Please pre-register with CCE if you want to reserve a nest box. You can pay the $15 if you would like to build a bird box the day of the event at the door.

This event is open to the public and to 4-H youth! It runs from 10am-12pm! Registration deadline: April 13th, 2020. Registration link: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/bluebird_215