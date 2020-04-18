Tannery Pond Center Out of The Bluegrass live concert

Out of the Bluegrass plays upbeat acoustic music in a wide range of musical styles including pop, bluegrass, jazz, swing and blues. The band got its start when friends Jeff Belding, Mac Petrequin and Bert Wilson started the acoustic trio, Scioto Furnace. After a few years, Peter Conklin joined the band and Out of the Bluegrass was off and running. Tim Roden joined us on guitar in 2017 when Jeff began to roam around the country. They have performed their brand of lively acoustic music in the Capital District, Catskill and Adirondack regions for more than 10 years. Out of the Bluegrass was the 2015 winner of the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival band contest. Presented by Tannery Pond Center.

For ticket info go to www.tannerypondcenter.org or call the box office at 518-251-2505 ext 128