Blues for Breakfast Concert

Heritage Family Credit Union presents Blues for Breakfast as part of the 2019 Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion series.

Blues for Breakfast is entering its third decade entertaining people in northern New England and New York. While the group is known for its "grateful Americana" blues, the group loves to mix classic rock, reggae, Motown, and originals into their shows.

This concert is free and open to the public (held rain or shine). Concessions will be available through Dugout Dogs. Castleton University will be collecting non-perishable food items to help support the Castleton food shelf.