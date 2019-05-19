Boating season is coming! Did you know that all individuals born on or after May 1, 1999, are required to successfully complete an approved course in boater education to operate a motorboat or JetSki? Captains Heather & Brian Olson present a NYS Parks-approved boater safety course on Sunday, May 19, 9 am – 5 pm. Class is FREE! Call 873-2476 to register.

Adults and children 10 or older may register.Persons 18 and older are required to pay $10 by mail, after the class to NYS for the issuance of the card itself. Bring a bagged lunch.