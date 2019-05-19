Boater Safety Course
Elizabethtown Social Center 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932
Boating season is coming! Did you know that all individuals born on or after May 1, 1999, are required to successfully complete an approved course in boater education to operate a motorboat or JetSki? Captains Heather & Brian Olson present a NYS Parks-approved boater safety course on Sunday, May 19, 9 am – 5 pm. Class is FREE! Call 873-2476 to register.
Adults and children 10 or older may register.Persons 18 and older are required to pay $10 by mail, after the class to NYS for the issuance of the card itself. Bring a bagged lunch.