M.Golden.Photo Boating For Babies 2019

For the fourth year in a row, Yankee Boating Center (www.Yankeeboat.com) located on Lake George, NY will hold a fundraising event during the weekend of Saturday, September 21st and Sunday, September 22nd, at their Marina location in Diamond Point, NY.

The annual event hopes to raise funds for the Glens Falls Hospital Snuggery as well as additional local charities. Yankee Boating Center hopes to build off of past years and exceed their contributions, with all proceeds from the event going to the Snuggery and local charities. Donations can also be made for the cause if people are unable to attend the event.

Yankee Boating Center is currently taking rental boat reservations for the weekend at their rental location at 3910 Lake Shore Dr., Diamond Point, NY; interested renters should call (518) 668-5696.