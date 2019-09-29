Art by Marni Leikin and photography by Heather Fromkin Uterus by artist Marni Leikin

2Creative Community (2C) is holding a fundraiser, entitled "Our Bodies Our Rights," for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) and Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom (VARF) on Sunday, September 29th from 2-10 pm at 2Creative Community, 110 West Canal Street, #102, in Winooski. The event will showcase visual and performance art, theater, music, a silent auction, and a screening of the film "Ask for Jane." Food and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $15 for adults; kids are free! Tickets can be purchased at: https://sevendaystickets.com or at the door.

Until recently, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom both received Title X monies which supported low-income individuals’ access to reproductive health services: screenings, contraception, and STD treatment. Title X monies did not pay for abortions. However, the new, federal “gag rule” prohibits PPNNE and VARF from making referrals for abortion. Consequently, both organizations have chosen not to accept Title X monies. Currently, the state of Vermont plans to provide the funding until at least 2020. The hope is that a new administration will repeal the “gag rule” which is against both medical best practices and Vermont law.

The movie “Ask for Jane” is based on the true story of the underground abortion network in Chicago between 1969 and 1973. The Jane Collective helped over 11,000 women obtain illegal abortions before Roe v. Wade was passed in the U.S. Many members of the collective were arrested.

According to Heather Fromkin, Executive Director of 2Creative Community (2C), “our mission is 2 create with our planet in mind and teach these techniques 2 all. ‘Our Bodies Our Rights’ fundraiser is a way to integrate art to meet the needs that we face in our state today in order to protect the reproductive health of our community members.”

Enjoy a day of music, art, performance, food, and drink while supporting reproductive health for women. A special thanks goes out to event sponsors: Phoenix Books and Main Street Landing. For more information, contact 2creativecommunity@gmail.com .