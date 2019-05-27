Bolton Landing Memorial Day Parade

Rogers Memorial Park 4928 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, New York 12814

Celebrate with the community of Bolton Landing as they honor all members of our military who have made the highest sacrifice for our country.

Come wave your flag and support our military heroes.

The parade route is along Lake Shore Drive from Rogers Memorial Park to the War Memorial and continues to Veterans Memorial Park for the ceremony.

Enjoy music and fun with DJ Andy Pratt and grab a hot dog.

Rogers Memorial Park 4928 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, New York 12814
Community Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
