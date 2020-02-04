Book Club Discussion/Skype Author Chat

"The Boys of Winter" by Wayne Coffey

On the first Tuesday of every month, The Bookstore Plus hosts a unique Book Club experience where readers have the opportunity to discuss the book club pick with the author via video chat! Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, at 7:00 pm: the author Wayne Coffey will join us via Skype to discuss and answer questions about his book, The Boys of Winter. Our book club is open to the public.

The 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, a blue-collar bunch led by an unconventional coach, engineered perhaps the greatest sports moment of the twentieth century. Their “Miracle on Ice” has become a national fairy tale, but the real Cinderella story is even more remarkable. It is a legacy of hope, hard work, and homegrown triumph. It is a chronicle of everyday heroes who just wanted to play hockey happily ever after. It is still unbelievable. The Boys of Winter is an evocative account of the improbable American adventure in Lake Placid, New York. Drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews, Wayne Coffey explores the untold stories of the U.S. upstarts, their Soviet opponents, and the forces that brought them together.

Wayne Coffey is an award-winning author and journalist who has covered a dozen Olympics Games and written five New York Times bestsellers. He considers Lake Placid '80 to be the last great small-town Olympics and the members of the U.S. Olympic hockey team to be the greatest sports heroes our country has ever had.