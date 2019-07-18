Field with a View: Science and Faith in a Time of Climate Change
Book discussion presented by the author Katherine Preston
Belden Noble Memorial Library 2759 Essex Road, Essex, New York 12936
Katharine Preston will discuss her book, Field with a View: Science and Faith in a Time of Climate Change
Drawing from her ecological and theological training, Katharine will invite us to think deeply about the human condition and our choices in this time of ever-increasing climate disturbance. She will read from the book, discuss the process of writing it, and engage us in discussion of the questions it poses.
Free and open to the public; donations always welcome.