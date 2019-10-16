Book Discussion: Good Husbandry

Good Husbandry, a new book by Kristin Kimball

Organic farmer and writer Kristin Kimball will read from and discuss her new memoir, Good Husbandry on Wednesday, October 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Vermont Book Shop, 38 Main St. Free and open to the public. Book signing to follow.

Kimball's first book, The Dirty Life, chronicled her move from New York City to 500 acres near Lake Champlain where she started a new farm with her partner, Mark. In Good Husbandry, she reveals what happened over the next five years at Essex Farm.