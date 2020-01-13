Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox"

Google Calendar - Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox" - 2020-01-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox" - 2020-01-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox" - 2020-01-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox" - 2020-01-13 00:00:00

Bundle 51 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Vermont author Sam Brakeley will read from and discuss his new nonfiction book, Skiing with Henry Knox, Presented by The Vermont Book Shop in partnership with Frost Mountain Nordic Ski Club. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Booksigning to follow.

A portion of Skiing with Henry Knox book sales at this event sales will benefit Frost Mountain Nordic Ski Club, a local nonprofit.

Info

Bundle 51 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Fundraiser Events
Google Calendar - Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox" - 2020-01-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox" - 2020-01-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox" - 2020-01-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox" - 2020-01-13 00:00:00