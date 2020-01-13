Book Discussion: "Skiing with Henry Knox"

Skiing with Henry Knox, new non-fiction by Sam Brakeley

Vermont author Sam Brakeley will read from and discuss his new nonfiction book, Skiing with Henry Knox, Presented by The Vermont Book Shop in partnership with Frost Mountain Nordic Ski Club. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Booksigning to follow.

A portion of Skiing with Henry Knox book sales at this event sales will benefit Frost Mountain Nordic Ski Club, a local nonprofit.