Book Donation Opportunity

Presented by the Friends of Plattsburgh Public Library

Plattsburgh Public Library 19 Oak Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Tuesday, Oct 15, 9-11am:  The Friends of the Plattsburgh Public Library will hold a Book Donation Opportunity in the main reading room on the 1st floor of the Library.  

We are asking for new and nearly new books only. We are interested in fiction and non-fiction for adults and children. Please limit your donations to 2 bags. Please see our donation policy at www.plattsburghlibraryfriends.org or visit our facebook page. Thank you for your support!

Plattsburgh Public Library 19 Oak Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
518-569-8599
