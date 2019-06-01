Book Reading: "Black Fortunes" by Shomari Wills

The Story of the First Six African Americans Who Survived Slavery and Became Millionaires in the historic Barn House at the Clemmons Family Farm.

Clemmons Family Farm 2213-2122 Greenbush Road, Charlotte, Vermont 05445

Brooklyn journalist and author Shomari Wills will read from selected parts of his book, Black Fortunes: The Story of the First Six African Americans Who Survived Slavery and Became Millionaires in the historic Barn House at the Clemmons Family Farm. Q&A, discussion, refreshments and socializing to follow the presentation. Books will be available for purchase! About the Book: Wills' first book, Black Fortunes, shares the untold stories of America's first black millionaires. It was in part inspired by Wills' great-great uncle John Drew, a gilded age industrialist, Negro League baseball team owner, and one of the first Black millionaires in the Philadelphia area. 

$5 donation suggested. For more info, go to the website: www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org

Clemmons Family Farm 2213-2122 Greenbush Road, Charlotte, Vermont 05445
765-560-5445
