Book Reading: "Black Fortunes" by Shomari Wills

Brooklyn journalist and author Shomari Wills will read from selected parts of his book, Black Fortunes: The Story of the First Six African Americans Who Survived Slavery and Became Millionaires in the historic Barn House at the Clemmons Family Farm. Q&A, discussion, refreshments and socializing to follow the presentation. Books will be available for purchase! About the Book: Wills' first book, Black Fortunes, shares the untold stories of America's first black millionaires. It was in part inspired by Wills' great-great uncle John Drew, a gilded age industrialist, Negro League baseball team owner, and one of the first Black millionaires in the Philadelphia area.

$5 donation suggested. For more info, go to the website: www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org