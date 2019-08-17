Book Reading & Signing: Love and Treachery in Palm Beach 3

Author Bernard Moran, a summer resident of Saranac Village at Will Rogers, will hold a book signing of his latest collection of short stories, Love and Treachery in Palm Beach 3, at Will Rogers. Bernard will also speak about ways to get a book published. This program is free and open to the public and books will be sold for $15 each. For more information, please contact Debbie Kanze at (518) 891-7117 or visit www.saranacvillage.com.