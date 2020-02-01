Book Signing: Caperton Tissot

The Village Mercantile (formerly The Community Store) will be hosting Saranac Lake’s own Caperton Tissot for a book signing and a meet and greet as a kick off to the 2020 Winter Carnival.

Caperton has had a diverse career life in health care, pottery, environmental politics, and cultural commentary. Her life in the Adirondacks has been a healthy combination of active outdoor exploration, creative writing, poetry, and historical documentation.

Among her diverse collection of novels, memoirs, and local histories, Caperton has engaged audiences with her history of Saranac Lake’s Ice Palace, with proceeds directly benefitting the Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival Ice Palace fund. Her 54-page booklet features 45 black-and-white historic and contemporary photos of Winter Carnival’s crown jewel.