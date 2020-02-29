Book Signing: Cheri L. Farnsworth, "Historic North Country Disasters"

Author Cheri L. Farnsworth will be at the Book Nook to sign her book, "Historic North Country Disasters".

The Book Nook is pleased to welcome Cheri L. Farnsworth for a book signing. Cheri will be joining us February 29th at 1pm to autograph her book, Historic North Country Disasters!

About the book: There is a tragic history in New York's North Country of human folly, natural disasters, deadly explosions, terrible train wrecks and other calamities. The famous Barnum & Bailey Circus suffered deeply after its train crashed between Norwood and Potsdam in 1889 and many animals died. Beloved Thousand Island Park was almost entirely destroyed by a devastating fire in 1912, leveling hotels and businesses, and the once-thriving park never fully recovered. The great Massena earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale in 1944 and caused tremendous structural damage, including destroying nearly all chimneys in the area.

Author Cheri L. Farnsworth compiles both the man-made and natural disasters that shocked the North Country in the hundred years between 1850 and 1950.