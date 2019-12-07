Book Signing: Molly Stevens, "All About Dinner"

Join Molly Stevens for a meet-and greet and book signing - and enjoy delicious samples from the pages of her new book, All About Dinner. A gorgeous collection of balanced meals, packed with flavor, All About Dinner will entice busy cooks back into their kitchens. Molly Stevens is a cooking instructor, writer, and recipe developer. Her cookbooks include the James Beard and IACP cookbook award winners All About Braising and All About Roasting.