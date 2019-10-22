Book Talk: Chris Gluck's "Art From Nature ABC's"

Vermont artist Chris Gluck will be the guest speaker at the October 22nd monthly meeting of The Burlington Garden Club. She will talk about her book "Art From Nature ABC's" at 1:00 PM at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont. Free and open to the public

Last year Chris published her first book, “Art From Nature ABC's”, which features her charming leaf collage animals in an ABC format. The book is designed for young children learning about animals and the ABC's and for teachers and budding artists it includes instructions about the art form. It encourages walks in nature and responsible collecting of natural materials.

Chris will tell us why and how the book evolved and demonstrate her leaf collage craft.

Chris Gluck is an artist, entrepreneur, and art teacher raised in South Burlington VT and lives in Underhill. She attended Parsons School of Design in New York City where she studied fashion design, illustration and fine arts. Her studies and interests have included a wide range of crafts and mediums, including glassblowing, pottery, paper-making, fiber arts, jewelry and wire work.

Chris has a fascination with using materials in unusual and innovative ways. Her current work is art and design created with materials from nature: leaf collage, sculpture, fairy houses and custom printed fabrics for clothing and home decor.

For over 23 years she has taught art at her Underhill studio school: Poker Hill Arts.

Learn more at her websites: www.studioacanto.com and www.pokerhillarts.com