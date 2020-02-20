Book Talk: "Finding True North"

Burdette Parks Photo Author Fran Yardley

In 1968 Fran and Jay Yardley, a young couple with a pioneering spirit, moved to a remote corner of the Adirondacks to revive the long abandoned but historic Bartlett Carry Club, with its one thousand acres and thirty seven buildings. Fran will show historic slides and talk about her book Finding True North, which chronicles their journey and along the way unearths the history of those who came before at the next Library Lunch presentation on Thursday, February 20 at noon at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

The Bartlett Carry property, located in the Saranac Lake area, had been in Jay’s family for generations, and his dream was to restore this summer resort to support himself and, eventually a growing family. Offering an evocative glimpse into the past, Finding True North traces the challenges and transformations of one of the world’s most beautiful, least celebrated places and the people who were tirelessly devoted to it.

Fran Yardley is a writer, actor, nationally known storyteller and workshop leader. She has lived at Bartlett Carry since 1968. With her late husband Jay Yardley, she renovated and managed the Bartlett Carry Club for sixteen years. In 1999, she cofounded Creative Healing Connections, a nonprofit organization offering retreats for women veterans and women with cancer and chronic illness. Originally from Buffalo, she is rooted into the shores of Middle Saranac Lake where she lives with her photographer/actor husband, Burdette Parks

All presentations of the Library Lunch Series are free and open to the public. Bring soup or sandwich if you like, and enjoy a dessert and beverage provided by the Refreshment Committee. For more information, call 518-891-4190.