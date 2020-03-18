"Books for Boomers (and Others)"

A Book Discussion Sponsored by Vermont Humanities Council will be held on March 18th at 4:00. The book is "The Burgess Boys," about lawyer brothers who are defending a local boy from a small town in Maine who has unlawfully offended the Somali community who now reside there with the locals. Author Elizabeth Strout deftly weaves the personal lives of the locals with the inter-racial implications of the misdeed. A free copy of the book from the Vermont Humanities Council can be picked up at the Community Center the 2nd week of March. Linda Kokinis is the Boomer Book Club Leader.

For more information and to register call the Castleton Community Center at 802-468-3093.