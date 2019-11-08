Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!"

Photo by Scott Gibbs The Boquet Valley Central School senior class presents "Senior Night Live!" on November 8th and 9th at 7:00 p.m. at the Mountain View auditorium.

The Boquet Valley Central School senior class is pleased to present "Senior Night Live!" on Friday and Saturday, November 8th and 9th at 7:00 p.m. at the Mountain View auditorium. The play is a series of famous comedy scenes and musical numbers loosely based on the Saturday Night Live format. This is, hopefully, the first of a long run of Boquet Valley senior plays. All proceeds go towards the Class of 2020's senior trip and graduation. Please join us for an evening of laughter and entertainment!