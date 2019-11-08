Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!"

Google Calendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-08 19:00:00

Boquet Valley Central School 7530 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

The Boquet Valley Central School senior class is pleased to present "Senior Night Live!" on Friday and Saturday, November 8th and 9th at 7:00 p.m. at the Mountain View auditorium. The play is a series of famous comedy scenes and musical numbers loosely based on the Saturday Night Live format. This is, hopefully, the first of a long run of Boquet Valley senior plays. All proceeds go towards the Class of 2020's senior trip and graduation. Please join us for an evening of laughter and entertainment!

Info

Boquet Valley Central School 7530 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Entertainment Events
Google Calendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Boquet Valley Central School "Senior Night Live!" - 2019-11-09 19:00:00