Adirondack Folk School Adirondack Folk School

SAVE THE DATE!!! THE BOUNTIFUL BOWL BENEFIT HAS RETURNED!!

Back by popular demand, the Adirondack Folk School will once again be hosting its Bountiful Bowl Benefit! This year, instead of purchasing small bowls, they’re offering very lovely, large 15 oz. ceramic mugs, called campfire mugs, that hold a big serving of the soups and chilis that will be served along with breads and treats. The mugs are being designed in the school’s tan and dark green colors, featuring a 10th Anniversary logo for AFS designed by their favorite graphic designer, Julie Hutchinson.

Beginning September 1, the mugs will be on sale for $20.00. Just as in the past with bowls, you bring your mug to the school for fill-up on Sept. 28th! Mugs will also be available at the door and in our gift shop all year as a special item for this banner anniversary year!

Music will be provided by the amazing Juke Box Jim!

MUG + SOUP: $20

Admission is FREE if you’ve already purchased your mug. Those who wish are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the local food pantry.