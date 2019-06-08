Bow Wow Meow Luau

Dewey Mountain Recreation Center 277 Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Tri-Lakes Humane Society will be hosting an exciting fundraising event on Saturday, June 8th. The early summer celebration will be held at Dewey Mountain Recreation Center. The event will begin at 5PM. The Bow Wow Meow Luau will feature live music, luau dancing, silent auction, raffle, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, and punch. Guests are asked to put on their best Hawaiian shirt to get into the spirit of the Bow Wow Meow Luau!

Tickets to the Bow Wow Meow Luau are $60 or $30 for people ages 30 or younger. To register or find out more information, email mlittle231@aol.com or call 518-354-0202.

Dewey Mountain Recreation Center 277 Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Community Events, Fundraiser Events, Live Music Events
518-354-0202
