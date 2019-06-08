Tri-Lakes Humane Society will be hosting an exciting fundraising event on Saturday, June 8th. The early summer celebration will be held at Dewey Mountain Recreation Center. The event will begin at 5PM. The Bow Wow Meow Luau will feature live music, luau dancing, silent auction, raffle, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, and punch. Guests are asked to put on their best Hawaiian shirt to get into the spirit of the Bow Wow Meow Luau!

Tickets to the Bow Wow Meow Luau are $60 or $30 for people ages 30 or younger. To register or find out more information, email mlittle231@aol.com or call 518-354-0202.