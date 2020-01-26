Bowling for Kids K-12

North Bowl Lanes 28 North Bowl Lane, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

This season the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will be co-sponsoring bowling with the Town of Schuyler Falls. All school aged youth (Must be in grades K - 12) from the Town of Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls are welcomed to bowl 3 games every Sunday morning at 9:00 am at North Bowl Lanes through the month of February. Shoes are provided. Register each day you attend at North Bowl Lanes with the Schuyler Falls coordinator.

Info

North Bowl Lanes 28 North Bowl Lane, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Kid Friendly Events, Sporting Events
