Bowling for Kids K-12

This season the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will be co-sponsoring bowling with the Town of Schuyler Falls. All school aged youth (Must be in grades K - 12) from the Town of Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls are welcomed to bowl 3 games every Sunday morning at 9:00 am at North Bowl Lanes through the month of February. Shoes are provided. Register each day you attend at North Bowl Lanes with the Schuyler Falls coordinator.