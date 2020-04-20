Red Cross Blood Drive
Brandon Community
Otter Valley High School 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Special offer from our supporter, Amazon: To thank you for coming to give blood April 1-30, we will send you a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.
*Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/together.