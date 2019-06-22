Brandon Congregational Church Chicken Barbecue

Brandon Congregational Church 1 Carver Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733

The Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver Street, Brandon, is holding a Chicken Barbecue Supper on Saturday, June 22 in Fellowship Hall from 5-7 p.m. We will be serving barbecued chicken with baked beans, assorted salads, strawberry shortcake and beverages. This is a wonderful community event for all ages. Bring your family and friends. A free will offering will be taken. This is a great way to begin summer.

Brandon Congregational Church 1 Carver Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733 View Map
Community Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
