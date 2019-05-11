Silent Movie Festival with Live Music, "Safety Last", 1923

Classics from the silent film era return to the big screen beginning in May at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, which hosts another season of vintage cinema with live music in the historic facility.

First up is Harold Lloyd's iconic thrill comedy 'Safety Last' (1923), a film made famous by Lloyd's climb up the side of a tall building. The screening is sponsored by Tracey Holden and Kirk Thomas.

Admission is free; donations are encouraged, with proceeds to benefit the Town Hall's ongoing restoration.Over the years, silent film donations have helped support projects including handicapped access to the 19th century building; renovating the bathrooms; and restoring the structure's original slate roof.

Live music for each silent film program will be provided by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer and composer who specializes in scoring and presenting silent films.In accompanying films live, Rapsis uses a digital synthesizer to recreate the texture of the full orchestra. He improvises the music in real time, as the movie is shown.