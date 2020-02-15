Brant Lake Winter Carnival
Jimbo's Club at the Point 7201 Route 8, Brant Lake, New York 12815
This is a day that has something for everyone - come and visit and play! Participate or spectate, either way you're guaranteed a really great time. More details to follow!
Winter sports include:
- Broomball tournament
- Curling
- Dog sled rides
- Snowshoe races
- Ice hockey shoot-off
- Ice bowling
- Ice skating
- Sledding
- More!
