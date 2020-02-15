Brant Lake Winter Carnival

Jimbo's Club at the Point 7201 Route 8, Brant Lake, New York 12815

This is a day that has something for everyone - come and visit and play! Participate or spectate, either way you're guaranteed a really great time. More details to follow!

Winter sports include:

  • Broomball tournament
  • Curling
  • Dog sled rides
  • Snowshoe races
  • Ice hockey shoot-off
  • Ice bowling
  • Ice skating
  • Sledding
  • More!

