Bread & Puppet’s The Diagonal Life Circus

Leonardo March Papier Mache Puppet Leads the Parade!

The Diagonal Life explores the bewildering, beguiling, and downright funny possibilities and implications of diagonality with the help of state-of-the-art paper-maché weaponry and the riotous Bread and Puppet Brass Band.

The Diagonal Life Circus continues Bread and Puppet’s longstanding embrace of the puppet circus, an annual production in which puppet animals, cardboard politicians and picture performance combine to tell the stories of the moment.

After the performance, Bread and Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread and Puppet’s “Cheap Art” – books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread and Puppet Press – will be for sale.

American Flatbread Middlebury Hearth will be on the green at River Front Park selling pizza, beer, wine and cider. Banoffi & Such will sell pastries from the Evolution Kitchen bus, and Royal Oak Coffee will offer delicious iced brews.

Tickets are available at the door, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. Suggested ticket price is $10-$25 based on ability to give. 100% of proceeds benefit Bread & Puppet, one of the oldest nonprofit self-supporting theatrical companies in the country.

This outdoor event is rain or shine. Bring chairs, picnic blankets and a sense of humor!