Bready or Not, Here I Crumb! Cooking Class

Hosted by Clinton County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County

MHAB Life Skills Campus 14 Dormitory Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12903

Join us for a free cooking class. Not only can you prepare this healthy meal, you can bring it home to cook and share. In this class we will be preparing Caramelized Onion & Apple Stuffing! These classes are geared towards adults.

Space is limited, reserve your spot today by calling (518) 565-4993. Registration will end at 12:00 noon on 11/13/19.

MHAB Life Skills Campus 14 Dormitory Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12903 View Map
518-565-4993
