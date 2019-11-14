Bready or Not, Here I Crumb! Cooking Class
Hosted by Clinton County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County
MHAB Life Skills Campus 14 Dormitory Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12903
Join us for a free cooking class. Not only can you prepare this healthy meal, you can bring it home to cook and share. In this class we will be preparing Caramelized Onion & Apple Stuffing! These classes are geared towards adults.
Space is limited, reserve your spot today by calling (518) 565-4993. Registration will end at 12:00 noon on 11/13/19.