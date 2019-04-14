Mary Wesley Triton musicians (Jeremiah McLane, Timothy Cummings, Alex Kehler) will be providing music for the April 14 Fest Noz in New Haven, VT.

A celebration of the unusually rich culture of Brittany, the Celtic region of northwestern France. (Think Scotland meets France.) The Breton Fest Noz is a type of gathering that has been honored by UNESCO and features traditional Breton music, participatory folk dancing, crêpes and cider. Join dance leader Mary Wesley, musicians Jeremiah McLane, Timothy Cummings and Alex Kehler, and the talented team at Tourterelle Restaurant for a taste of ‘La Bretagne’ in Vermont! Tickets at the door: $10 general admission (includes music & dance) / $25 general admission and refreshments (crêpe & cider) / free general admission for children under 10.