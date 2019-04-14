Breton Fest Noz

Tourterelle Restaurant & Inn 3629 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven, Vermont 05472

A celebration of the unusually rich culture of Brittany, the Celtic region of northwestern France. (Think Scotland meets France.) The Breton Fest Noz is a type of gathering that has been honored by UNESCO and features traditional Breton music, participatory folk dancing, crêpes and cider. Join dance leader Mary Wesley, musicians Jeremiah McLane, Timothy Cummings and Alex Kehler, and the talented team at Tourterelle Restaurant for a taste of ‘La Bretagne’ in Vermont! Tickets at the door: $10 general admission (includes music & dance) / $25 general admission and refreshments (crêpe & cider) / free general admission for children under 10.

Tourterelle Restaurant & Inn 3629 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven, Vermont 05472
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
