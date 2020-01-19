Breton Fest-Noz (Breton Night Festival)

Le Château, Grand Salon 139 Chateau Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

The traditional music, dance, and flavors of Brittany—the “Celtic” region of northwestern France—is highlighted at the College’s second Fest-Noz (Breton night festival). Join piper Timothy Cummings and special guests for authentic music, participatory dances, and crêpes and cider. Free. www.middlebury.edu /arts or 802-443-3168.

Photo Anastasiya Prokhorenko '19

Le Château, Grand Salon 139 Chateau Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Food & Drink Events, Live Music Events
802-443-3168
