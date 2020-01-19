Breton Fest-Noz (Breton Night Festival)

Photo Anastasiya Prokhorenko '19 Breton Fest Noz - dancing

The traditional music, dance, and flavors of Brittany—the “Celtic” region of northwestern France—is highlighted at the College’s second Fest-Noz (Breton night festival). Join piper Timothy Cummings and special guests for authentic music, participatory dances, and crêpes and cider. Free. www.middlebury.edu /arts or 802-443-3168.

