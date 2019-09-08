Brews & Tunes to Benefit Adirondack Loons

Join the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation at Raquette River Brewing Sunday, September 8, from 3-6 for an afternoon of beer and music to benefit Adirondack Loons. There will be loon games and trivia, a name the chick contest, and a raffle for a basket of Raquette River Beer. Bring in an ounce or more of lead fishing tackle and receive a free raffle ticket! A brief presentation on the “Unexpected Side of Adirondack Loons” will take place. Music will be provided by Peter Etka and Company. Raquette River will also be serving a special brew, “Crying Loon IPA,” by the Brewery of Broken Dreams. Proceeds to benefit the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's research and conservation programs in the Park.