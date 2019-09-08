Brews & Tunes to Benefit Adirondack Loons
Raquette River Brewing 11 Balsam Street, Tupper Lake, New York 12986
Join the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation at Raquette River Brewing Sunday, September 8, from 3-6 for an afternoon of beer and music to benefit Adirondack Loons. There will be loon games and trivia, a name the chick contest, and a raffle for a basket of Raquette River Beer. Bring in an ounce or more of lead fishing tackle and receive a free raffle ticket! A brief presentation on the “Unexpected Side of Adirondack Loons” will take place. Music will be provided by Peter Etka and Company. Raquette River will also be serving a special brew, “Crying Loon IPA,” by the Brewery of Broken Dreams. Proceeds to benefit the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation's research and conservation programs in the Park.