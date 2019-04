× Expand Addison County Chamber Rick Ceballos & Lausanne Allen at Bristol Harvest Festival

Saturday, September 28nd will be the 21st annual Bristol Harvest Festival, co-hosted by the Addison County Chamber and the Bristol Recreation Department. Activities are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. when the town green will come alive with 65+ crafters and vendors, demonstrations, and live musical entertainment on the bandstand throughout the day.