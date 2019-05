Bucket Garden for Children held at the Nature Center, Point au Roche State Park, 12 pm - 3 pm. Free, Rain or Shine. CC Cornell Co-operative Extension Master Gardeners will help children plant a tomato, a sweet pepper and a marigold in a bucket they can take home. Co-sponsored by Friends of Point au Roche and Point au Roche State Park. Info: Phone 518-563-0369 Park Office