Building the Japanese Tea House; Lessons from Apprentice Learning

Johnson Memorial Building, Middlebury College 78 Château Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Johnson Memorial Building, Room 304

Douglas Brooks, an authority on traditional Japanese boatbuilding, led a Winter term class in which students built a Japanese tea house, honing their carpentry skills and exploring the nature of apprentice learning. The finished tea house can be disassembled for transport and reassembly for various events. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Info

Johnson Memorial Building, Middlebury College 78 Château Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
802-443-3168
