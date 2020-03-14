Burlington Civic Symphony Spring Concert

The Burlington Civic Symphony

Burlington Civic Symphony presents its spring concert on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:30PM at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, Vermont. The program features Felix Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Ottorino Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2, and the Symphony No. 4 in E minor by Johannes Brahms. The orchestra’s music director, Daniel Bruce, conducts.

Information: bcsovt.org

Tickets: flynntix.org