Burlington Civic Symphony Spring Concert

Elley-Long Music Center 223 Ethan Allen Avenue, Colchester, Vermont 05446

Burlington Civic Symphony presents its spring concert on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:30PM at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, Vermont. The program features Felix Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Ottorino Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2, and the Symphony No. 4 in E minor by Johannes Brahms. The orchestra’s music director, Daniel Bruce, conducts.

Information: bcsovt.org

Tickets: flynntix.org

Elley-Long Music Center 223 Ethan Allen Avenue, Colchester, Vermont 05446
