Join us May 31-June 9, 2019 for the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, a 10-day celebration of live music for all ages. With free live music on four stages in downtown Burlington, paid headlining shows at the historic Flynn Center for the Performing Arts and the Waterfront Tent, and nightly showcases in restaurants and venues all over the city, the festival brings this community to life with a 10-day-long party. Full details and schedule: https://discoverjazz.com