Please join us for Champlain College’s seventh annual local history event, Burlington’s Grand Estates, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. The event will feature an exhibition of images drawn from our Special Collections holdings and a talk titled “From Overlake to Oakledge: Treasures and Twilights of Burlington’s Grand Estates” by Professor Thomas Visser, director of the graduate Historic Preservation Program at the University of Vermont. Visser will highlight the stories of the many splendid mansions and extensive residential estates that once existed in Burlington and South Burlington, including Overlake, Fern Hill, Oakledge, the Frank Wells mansion on Summit Street, Allenwood, Red Rocks, and the Buell property, which became UVM’s Redstone Campus. The speaking program will begin at 7:30 PM; light refreshments will be served. This is a free event, but seating is limited. To confirm a seat, please RSVP to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burlingtons-grand-estates-tickets-58115574247 no later than May 15th.